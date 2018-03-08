SOCIETY

Rally held in DTLA to mark International Women's Day

A rally is underway in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday to mark International Women's Day. (KABC)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A strike was held in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday to mark International Women's Day.

Participants joined women in 50 other countries to demand equal rights for women.

Groups of women gathered in front of the Downtown Los Angeles Federal Building at Temple and Los Angeles streets at 4 p.m. Participants were encouraged to wear purple, the color of IWS 2018.

Attendees joined participants around the world in making noise at 6 p.m., relative to their time zones.

The International Women's Day Strike hosted a number of high-profile speakers, including Dolores Huerta of Farm Workers Union fame, actress Mimi Kennedy, Black Lives Matter/LA and Emiliana Guereca of Women's March LA.

The women are striking against a myriad of issues, such as sexual abuse, domestic and state violence, poverty, discrimination and war.

The aim of the strike is also to build relationships among diverse organizations of women.

"I think with #TimesUp and #MeToo, things are moving, but everybody has to go on the streets and make noise and do something in your day-to-day life," said Spaniard native Raquel Martinez.
