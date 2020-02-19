Society

Black History Month: Rams executives inspire students at Charles Drew University

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams are the most diverse front office in the NFL.

It seems fitting they would lock arms with Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science, the second most diverse private college in the nation.

"You hire people you are familiar with, that look like you and live in your neighborhood, but when it comes to diversity, you have to be intentional and the Rams have demonstrated that," said Rams Senior Director of Communications Artis Twyman.

Tuesday's panel discussion during Black History Month is part of their "Unlock the Game Campaign."

"It's so awesome to be able to pay it forward," said Reggie Scott, director of sports medicine and performance.

Scott said it's humbling to have a platform to give hope.

In 1946, the Rams made history by making him the first black player drafted after a 12-year ban. It's a message that still stands strong in the hearts of Rams administrators.

"I wear it as a badge of pride. What a lot of people don't know, this happened before Jackie Robinson broke the Major League baseball color barrier," Twyman said.

One student asked the panel, with racial profiling today, one sentence you would say to help him and his fellow brother.

"The one word is belief," said Rams director of player engagement Jacques McClendon. "There's a lot of things that are going to come around and bog you down and wear you down, but you've got to keep the belief," he added.

On Tuesday, seeing was believing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles ramsnflfootballblack history month
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pop Smoke killed in gang-related shooting inside Hollywood Hills home, sources say
LA bans use of exotic, wild animals for entertainment
4 hospitalized after school bus hits power pole in Elysian Park
SurveyUSA poll: Bloomberg, Sanders most likely to defeat Trump
Poll: 51% of voters support Prop. 13 to modernize California schools
Former SoCal Boy Scout details alleged abuse from assistant scoutmaster
Lost dog found 14 years later, reunited with Houston family
Show More
2 juveniles arrested for starting deadly fire that killed Porterville firefighter
Video: Long Beach police use baton to subdue suspect
LA agency wants homeless crisis to be treated like natural disaster
Family of mentally ill Whittier man shot by LASD deputies files suit
2-year-old old hugs delivery man whose daughter recently died
More TOP STORIES News