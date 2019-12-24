Society

Los Angeles Rams treat families in need to shopping spree at West Hills Walmart

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some local families got a holiday shopping spree Monday, thanks in part to the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFL team joined up with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the Salvation Army to help fill the shopping carts of families with toys and other special goodies.

Each family member got $100 to spend at the Walmart in West Hills.

A Rams team member joined them in the store and even signed a few autographs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywest hillslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles ramsworking familieswalmart
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Armed suspects rob UPS workers, steal delivery truck in IE
Metro offering free rides for holiday
Man dressed as Santa arrested for suspected DUI
Smash-and-grab at Montebello mall sets off panic
Gas prices in LA, OC down for holidays
Locals line up early at Magaly's Tamales in San Fernando
Man steals leather coats worth $4K from WeHo store
Show More
Christmas scenes around Southern California
Murdered Austin mom's baby daughter reunited with family
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
SoCal braces for white Christmas as storm set to return
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
More TOP STORIES News