Los Angeles Rams treat families in need to shopping spree at West Hills Walmart

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some local families got a holiday shopping spree Monday, thanks in part to the Los Angeles Rams.
The NFL team joined up with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the Salvation Army to help fill the shopping carts of families with toys and other special goodies.
Each family member got $100 to spend at the Walmart in West Hills.
A Rams team member joined them in the store and even signed a few autographs.
