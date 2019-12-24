Los Angeles Rams treat families in need to shopping spree at West Hills Walmart

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some local families got a holiday shopping spree Monday, thanks in part to the Los Angeles Rams.The NFL team joined up with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the Salvation Army to help fill the shopping carts of families with toys and other special goodies.Each family member got $100 to spend at the Walmart in West Hills.A Rams team member joined them in the store and even signed a few autographs.