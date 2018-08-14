EYE ON L.A.

Rancho Cucamonga: Scenic views crown the Inland Empire's thriving city

Rancho Cucamonga: Inland Empire's thriving city

RANCHO CUCUMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
About 40 miles east of Los Angeles, you'll find the thriving city of Rancho Cucamonga, a scenic area of the Inland Empire.

Founded in 1839 by the Mission San Gabriel as a site for grazing cattle, it wasn't incorporated until 1977.

Family-orientated and safe, Rancho Cucamonga is known for valuing quality housing, education and open space. And of course, the views! The San Gabriel Mountains crown the premier city. Rancho Cucamonga backs right up to the base of the picturesque San Gabriel Mountains.

One of the few historic sites left on the stretch of the mother road-Route 66-is the Cucamonga service station that's been standing since the 1920s, but restored in 2015.

And Rancho Cucamonga is also the hometown of ABC7's Rob McMillan, at the time Rob and many residents called it Alta Loma.

One of Rob's favorite restaurants is Vince's Spaghetti on Route 66.

When visiting you can also start the day at the Route 66 Trailhead, with a run on the Pacific Electric Trail, one of the city's park jewels.

Then catch a game at the Loanmart Field, the "epicenter" of the minor league Quakes, and hang with friends at Victoria Gardens in the evening.

It's all just a day in the life in Rancho Cucamonga.
