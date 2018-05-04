SOCIETY

Rancho Palos Verdes looking to stem groups populating hiking spots

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) --
The parks and trails in Rancho Palos Verdes are popular. The Rancho Palos Verdes City Council is discussing if the city has become too popular.


According to a report by city staff, the neighborhoods around areas like Ladera Linda Park are becoming congested on the weekends with non-residents.

The report points to social media bringing together "meet-up" workout and hiking groups. Sometimes as many as 90 people show up to enjoy the preserve.

The council is looking at two new ordinances: one to stem the social media groups, while the other would be to ban the consumption of alcohol in public places.
