Rancho Palos Verdes looking to stem groups populating hiking spots

The parks and trails in Rancho Palos Verdes are popular. The Rancho Palos Verdes City Council is discussing if the city has become too popular.According to a report by city staff, the neighborhoods around areas like Ladera Linda Park are becoming congested on the weekends with non-residents.The report points to social media bringing together "meet-up" workout and hiking groups. Sometimes as many as 90 people show up to enjoy the preserve.The council is looking at two new ordinances: one to stem the social media groups, while the other would be to ban the consumption of alcohol in public places.