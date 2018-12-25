SOCIETY

Rapper Mack 10 holds toy giveaway in hometown Inglewood

Rapper Mack 10 hosted what he plans to make the first of his annual toy giveaways in Inglewood, where he grew up.

By ABC7.com staff
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
A local rapper helped make Christmas a little brighter for some kids in Inglewood.

Rapper Mack 10 hosted what he plans to make the first of his annual toy giveaways in the community where he grew up.

"I know what it's like to grow up in a community like this," Mack 10 said. "Some of these kids are underprivileged. I've been one of these kids. I do it because I just want to return the blessing."

Kids got toys, bikes, scooters and other gifts. They also got to take pictures with Santa.
