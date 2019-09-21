Society

Redlands students don superhero capes to raise childhood cancer awareness, support classmate

By
REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Redlands Christian School students came dressed in superhero capes to support fellow classmate, 8-year-old Frankie Grieco-Roth Friday.

The second grader is two-and-a-half years into remission from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common form of childhood leukemia.

She is now making childhood cancer awareness her mission by giving back.

Frankie and her mom, Gissell Grieco-Roth will be walking in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's annual 'Light the Night' walk at the Fontana Speedway next month.

"It really gives us an opportunity to get out there and promote awareness and funding and memory of the ones that have passed on," said Grieco-Roth.

Their team, "Frankie's Fighters," are raising money to help the organization which has committed to investing $50 million towards childhood blood cancer research and treatments.

"For some reason pediatric cancer just gets very minimal," Grieco-Roth said.

To help Frankie reach her goal of raising $20,000 for LLS, her classmates wore capes and donated $1 or more.

"We actually put it together in a week or so because we knew September was month that they were honoring childhood cancer and blood cancer," said Principal William Johnson. Johnson, teachers and school administrators also donned their superhero capes.

"We are a pretty tight community. We have known Frankie, we've watched all that has gone on with her and the kids know who she is because of that," said Johnson.

If you would like to donate to Frankie's campaign click on the link: https://pages.lls.org/ltn/ocie/InlandEm19/frankiesfighters#welcome-to-frankie's-fighters-fundraising-page

To learn more about the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or find a local chapter log onto www.lls.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyredlandssan bernardino countychildrenschoolleukemiacancerdonations
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Owner of the most famous lowrider in LA history dies at 45
Deputies break up violent fight at Paramount High School
23 states sue Trump to keep California's auto emissions rules
US to deploy more troops to Saudi Arabia, UAE after oil field attack
Navy dad pulls off 3 surprise reunions in same day
California boy, 5, needs bone marrow donor
Young protesters in Los Angeles, around globe demand climate change action
Show More
Breast cancer survivor recounts uphill battle ahead of Newport Beach awareness walk
Off-duty security guard shoots 3 men, 1 fatally, in Lynwood
City group removes 50 tons of trash from San Fernando Valley streets
Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations
SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, crashes into store; 1 in custody
More TOP STORIES News