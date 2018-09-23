SOCIETY

Redondo Beach City Council considers citywide smoking ban

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Smoking could soon be banned in Redondo Beach. The Redondo Beach City Council voted to consider an ordinance banning smoking in all public areas.


Council staffers will now research and write an ordinance for a vote. The ordinance would also require local retailers to obtain a license to sell cigarettes and vaporizers.

Neighboring cities, Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach, also have similar ordinances. Manhattan Beach passed its smoking ban in 2014.

There are 140 other cities in California that ban smoking in public. Currently Redondo Beach only bans smoking on the beach and there is no special license to sell tobacco.

Recently, Redondo Beach City council banned leaf blowers and is finalizing a ban on polystyrene and plastic utensils.
