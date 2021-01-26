Remembering Kobe Bryant in his own words, quotes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10012722" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Newport community where Kobe Bryant lived remembers the Lakers star as a down-to-earth, family man.

Kobe Bryant's death left family, friends and fans heartbroken. One year after the Calabasas helicopter crash, we are remembering the Lakers legend with his best quotes and words of wisdom."The best thing that happens is when we go out, and fans will come up to me, and she'll be standing next to me and say, 'Man you gotta have a boy, you and V gotta have a boy, you gotta have somebody carry on the tradition, the legacy.' She's like, 'Oh, I got this. You don't need a boy for that, I got this.' That's right, yes you do, you got this.""There's a lot of things that can be learned from books and studying in the classroom, but there's also a lot of knowledge in simply observing those around you, talking to these great people, reading about them, watching every interview about them, studying their process, and through that you can help build your future and what you wanna be.""I can't believe its come to an end. You guys will always be in my heart, and I sincerely, sincerely appreciate it. No words can express how I feel about you guys. Thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you guys.""I did everything for you, because that's what you do when someone makes you feel as alive as you made me feel. You gave a 6-year old boy his Laker Dream, and I will always love you for it."