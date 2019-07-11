Orange County housing shortage expected to double by 2045, report says

Orange County needs to build 58,000 homes to meet demand and head off rising home prices, according to a new report.If construction doesn't pick up, the Orange County Business Council says the housing shortage in the county will double to 114,000 units by 2045. The report shows the current shortfall is already driving off younger, talented employees.The council first reported this problem in 2008, when it released a report warning about the shortage of affordable housing for middle income professionals like nurses, teachers and firefighters.For more stories making headlines, watch Eyewitness This.