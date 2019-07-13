Reports: Kanye West met with investors to discuss Star Wars-themed pre-fab homes

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- Kanye West may be helping to build a better California.
According to Forbes magazine, West met with potential investors in San Francisco for Star Wars-themed pre-fabricated homes.
He believes they could be low-income housing units.
West says he based the design on Luke Skywalker's childhood home from "Episode IV -- A New Hope."
