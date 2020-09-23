Reseda students get free supplies as new school year begins

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Students in Reseda are beginning the new school year with free supplies donated by local businesses.The small business group hopes families will benefit from the gesture as they deal with economic hardship caused by COVID-19."Considering that God has kept us stable, afloat and financially in a place to where I felt like we were able to give back," said Jalise Johnson, co-owner of 818 Plates.Dozens of bags filled with classroom materials were given away to help students achieve academic success."We want to come out and give back to our community as much as we can - as much as God allows us to," said Kenny Davis, founder and CEO of Solid Culture Apparel.By offering a helping hand, the three Reseda businesses hope to help ease the burden on working parents while their children learn remotely."There's a lot of parents that can't go to work because they have to stay home with their kids or have to cut their hours from work," said Elizabeth Alfaro with Antojitos Estilo DF."The kids, the babies in our community is everything to us. So, we just wanted to make sure that we go ahead and provide everybody with the needs that we can be able to provide during this crisis," Davis told abc7.If you would like to help donate, collaborate or volunteer, email 818plates@gmail.com.