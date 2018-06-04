SOCIETY

Residents fight rezoning proposal for equestrian areas near Griffith Park

EMBED </>More Videos

The equestrian areas near Griffith Park sit on some desirable property and a proposal that could replace stables with condos has property owners butting heads with residents. (KABC)

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
The equestrian areas near Griffith Park sit on some desirable property and a proposal that could replace stables with condos has property owners butting heads with residents.

Horses, expansive barns and trails are less than 10 miles away from Los Angeles City Hall in Glendale Riverside Rancho. Chris Devon got married at a barn and works with the inner city youth programs that come through the area regularly.

"This is truly a unique area of L.A. and I feel like the unique areas of L.A. are slowly disappearing as time goes. It would really be a shame to see such a gem go," he said. "To watch (the kids') faces when they come here and the excitement and how they feel that they can actually just run around and play and be kids - it's really amazing. It's definitely changed their lives."

But he and many others are worried that it's all in jeopardy of being destroyed with an upcoming proposal to rezone the area, which would make it available to developers and allow a 21-unit, three-story condominium to replace Silver Spur Stables.

"Affecting not only just the programs that it provides, but the historic culture as well as the services to this community," Jim DeCarli said.

According to city records, the owner of Silver Spur Stables, along with a developer, applied for the rezoning change. Eyewitness News made multiple attempts to contact the stables owner for comment, but calls were not returned.

Those who want to have their voices heard are urged to attend a Glendale City Council meeting on Tuesday and June 12 at 6 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyreal estatereal estate developmenthorsescommunityGlendaleGriffith ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News