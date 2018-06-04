Residents fight rezoning proposal for equestrian areas near Griffith Park

The equestrian areas near Griffith Park sit on some desirable property and a proposal that could replace stables with condos has property owners butting heads with residents.Horses, expansive barns and trails are less than 10 miles away from Los Angeles City Hall in Glendale Riverside Rancho. Chris Devon got married at a barn and works with the inner city youth programs that come through the area regularly."This is truly a unique area of L.A. and I feel like the unique areas of L.A. are slowly disappearing as time goes. It would really be a shame to see such a gem go," he said. "To watch (the kids') faces when they come here and the excitement and how they feel that they can actually just run around and play and be kids - it's really amazing. It's definitely changed their lives."But he and many others are worried that it's all in jeopardy of being destroyed with an upcoming proposal to rezone the area, which would make it available to developers and allow a 21-unit, three-story condominium to replace Silver Spur Stables."Affecting not only just the programs that it provides, but the historic culture as well as the services to this community," Jim DeCarli said.According to city records, the owner of Silver Spur Stables, along with a developer, applied for the rezoning change. Eyewitness News made multiple attempts to contact the stables owner for comment, but calls were not returned.Those who want to have their voices heard are urged to attend a Glendale City Council meeting on Tuesday and June 12 at 6 p.m.