Restaurant turns heads with 'Ghostbusters' Halloween display

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KABC) -- An Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania has gone all out for Halloween with a massive "Ghostbusters" display.

The owners of Angelo's II, just south of Pittsburgh, take their Halloween decorations very seriously.

Their elaborate display this year includes a massive Stay Puft Marshmallow Man atop their building, plus some creepy green tentacles protruding from the windows.

And the patrons absolutely love it! One child had his mother drive him around the building 15 times so he could see all the different angles.

