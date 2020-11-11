Retired Marine with ALS honored for service as firefighter, LAPD sergeant, Glendale PD trainer

The colonel worked as a firefighter before joining the LAPD, where he served for nearly 30 years. The sergeant then went on to work for the Glendale Police Department to train officers for almost 20 years.
The local hero is in the late stages of ALS. The community rallied around him Tuesday to celebrate the 245th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.
"He's everything that Marines stands for. He's a gentleman, he's loyal through and through," said his wife, Colleen Anderson.
Watch the video above for more on Col. Anderson's incredible story.
RELATED: Honoring Veterans through taps tribute