Oxnard veteran to receive Medal of Honor at White House

An Oxnard veteran will receive the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, at the White House Wednesday afternoon.Retired Sgt. Maj. John Canley, 80, served as a Marine for 28 years, including service during Vietnam.In the early days of the Tet Offensive in Hue City, Canley took over command of his unit after his commanding officer was seriously wounded.Canley's heroism includes twice scaling a hospital wall in view of the enemy to help wounded Marines and carry them to safety.He is credited for saving many American lives and has received the Navy Cross as well as two bronze stars and a Purple Heart.He will become the 300th Marine to receive the Medal of Honor.