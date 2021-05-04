Society

Reunification process reportedly underway for migrant children at Long Beach Convention Center

EMBED <>More Videos

Reunification process reportedly underway for migrant kids in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Some migrant children staying at the Long Beach Convention Center could reportedly be reunited with their families within the coming days.

The convention center opened last month as a temporary migrant shelter and was housing around 600 children as of last week, according to a report from the Long Beach Press-Telegram, which spoke to a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Public Health and Human Services, which is operating the facility.

Online portal launched to help migrant children who will be housed at Long Beach Convention Center
EMBED More News Videos

The Long Beach Convention Center could start housing migrant children in just a few days and city officials have launched an online portal with information on how people can help support the kids.



The spokesman reportedly said about 20 cases have been referred to a specialist who deals with the reunification process. The Press-Telegram reported that the children must be reunited with their sponsors within 72 hours, under the Office of Refugee Resettlement policy, once that happens.

Officials said the Long Beach Convention Center would be able to house as many as 1,000 children. According to HHS, those being housed would be girls aged 17 and younger, and boys under age 12.

Due to events being held at the convention center in the fall, the housing setting and services will end by Aug. 2.

Long Beach fund raises $90,000 to support refugee and asylum-seeking children
EMBED More News Videos

A Mexican restaurant in Long Beach has raised more than $8,000 for migrant children temporarily staying at the Convention Center.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylong beachlos angeles countymexicoshelterchildrenu.s. & worldimmigration
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family mourning Moreno Valley woman who lost monthslong battle with COVID-19
LA County says Vanessa Bryant lacks basis to sue deputies over crash photos
Amazon's new IE air hub creating up to 1,000 new jobs
Does the COVID-19 vaccine affect fertility?
After backlash, Biden raises US refugee cap from 15,000 to 62,500
Sen. Padilla proposes bill to protect 1M acres of CA public land
FDA expected to authorize Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-15 this week
Show More
Bill, Melinda Gates announce divorce
Huntington Park student makes Ivy League dreams come true
Price of corn tortillas may increase this summer
Female suspect arrested after dangerous pursuit on 405 FWY
Not reaching herd immunity by the fall could have dire consequences: expert
More TOP STORIES News