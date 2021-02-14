Society

CalFresh: Riverside County food aid recipients due for cash infusion Sunday

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- Riverside County residents who rely on government assistance for grocery purchases could expect another boost in benefits because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

According to the county Department of Public Social Services, CalFresh recipients were in line for a supplemental installment Sunday as part of a series of benefits increases that began in April.

"The extra help is vital to children and adults and ensures they can access healthy food at a time when many people are experiencing financial hardships,'' DPSS Assistant Director for Self-Sufficiency Programs Allison Gonzalez said.

CalFresh is a state-administered program that's federally supported through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which replaced food stamps in the prior decade. Recipients are supplied with electronic benefits debit cards for use in stores.

The supplemental installment Sunday was in the form of a credit on recipients' cards.

There are income limits for applicants, but according to DPSS, anyone is welcome to apply to determine whether they or their family qualifies.

Recipients are eligible to receive up to $355 in expanded benefits stemming from increased federal appropriations. The additional benefits payments are slated to continue until at least June.

Since April, roughly 75,000 county households have received emergency aid, according to DPSS.

Information on how to apply for CalFresh benefits is available at GetCalFresh.org, or by calling DPSS at (877) 410-8827.
