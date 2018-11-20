SOCIETY

Riverside: Volunteers prepare of 29th annual Festival of Trees

Riverside, Calif. (KABC) --
Hundreds of volunteer designers are hard at work decorating trees in Riverside as part of the 29th annual Festival of Trees.

The festival will be held at the Riverside Convention Center, with more than 50 themed trees featured at this year's event.

The trees are a highlight of the Festival of Trees Gala. Proceeds from the gala support pediatric programs at Riverside University Health System Medical Center.

The festival opens to the public for three days starting the Friday after Thanksgiving. The free, fun-filled activities include visits with Santa Claus, storytelling and a Jingle Bell Jam. There will also be a holiday boutique.

The event hours are 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. Nov. 23, 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Nov. 24, and 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Nov. 25.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfestivalchristmas treetree lightingRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Friendsgiving Ideas: Food tips, decor, and more
Long Beach to untangle utility wires dangling over city
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
2.5 million travelers to pass through LAX
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
White nationalist pleads guilty in connection with violence at OC rally
97-year-old woman and dog have nowhere to go after Woolsey Fire
Principal in court after being charged in fatal suspected DUI crash
Friendsgiving Ideas: Food tips, decor, and more
Procession held for Gardena officer killed in crash
Man to file lawsuit against Santa Monica over employee sex-crime accusations
Show More
Baby surprise: San Diego Zoo ape on birth control has child
Thanksgiving tips: How to bake the perfect pie
California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia
5 injured in Long Beach electrical vault explosion
Residents affected by Woolsey Fire prepare for rain
More News