Riverside man believed to be nation's oldest living general celebrates 107th birthday

His secret to long life? A shot of vodka every night before bed
By ABC7.com staff
Riverside's 'oldest living general' celebrates 107th birthday

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds gathered in Riverside Saturday to celebrate the 107th birthday of the man lovingly known as the "oldest living general."

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Harry Goldsworthy got the party going in style, riding in on a motorcycle driven by a member of the Southern California Patriot Guard Riders.

Goldsworthy received a military honor guard tribute and certificate of appreciation for his service to our country. Turns out, his wit and charm have only gotten better with age.

"I get asked all the time, what did you do to live so long? I tell them I think it's just God's will. I wonder sometimes if he's rewarding me or punishing me!" Goldsworthy said jokingly.

Goldsworthy also told us his secret to a long life is to drink a shot of vodka every night before bed.
