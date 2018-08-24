SOCIETY

Robin Leach, 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' host, dies at 76

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Robin Leach, the TV host who shared stories of "champagne wishes and caviar dreams," has died, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was 76.

Leach was best known for his syndicated TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," which ran from 1984 to 1995.

Leach's family issued a statement to the Review-Journal confirming his death.

"Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m.," the family said in a statement. "Everyone's support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful."
