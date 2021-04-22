Society

Rodney King's daughter reacts to Chauvin verdict: 'It gives you hope'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Rodney King's daughter reacts to Chauvin trial verdict

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Lora King, the daughter of Rodney King, says the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin murder trial provided a sense of hope.

"It gives you hope. It's not the ending of something, but it's definitely the beginning of something," she told "Good Morning America."

It was nearly 30 years ago when her father, Rodney King, was brutally beaten by four Los Angeles Police Department officers. It was also caught on video, but the officers in her father's case were acquitted.

Riots exploded across Los Angeles. Sixty people died and damage was estimated at $1 billion.

RELATED: Jury issues swift guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial
EMBED More News Videos

It took barely more than a day of deliberations, then just minutes for the verdicts to be read before Chauvin was handcuffed and taken to prison.



Lora King was 7 years old at the time.

She was asked if Chauvin's conviction will change anything.

"It gives me hope because yesterday was a historical moment, and in actuality it shouldn't be because we're human at the end of the day," she said. "We shouldn't even be going through this, period. No one should."

She also discussed the jury in Chauvin's trial and how it was a racially diverse group, which was not the case in the trial against the police officers charged in the beating of Rodney King.

Lora King says she's hoping things will get better for everyone, including her 7-year-old daughter.

"I like to look at it as we're all part of this big puzzle," she said. "And without you, without me, the puzzle is incomplete and we have to look at life like that, because where we would be without each other and if we judge each other from our hearts, imagine where we can be? Imagine where we can take the world?"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelesminnesotaderek chauvingeorge floydrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dodger Stadium's 'fully vaccinated fan section' to debut Saturday
LAUSD Superintendent Beutner to step down in June
Bill would provide free college funded by tax on stock trades
Pfizer identifies fake COVID vaccine in Mexico, Poland
Virginia cop fired for donating to Kyle Rittenhouse's defense
Police shoot, kill Ohio teen who attacked 2 with knife
Reflecting on Oscar nominee Chadwick Boseman's legacy
Show More
LAX now offering 1-hour COVID-19 tests
Fireproof home? ICF technology offers solution to CA's destructive wildfires
22-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves 1 dead, several injured
Riverside Unified School District welcomes back elementary students full time
Jury's swift verdict for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death: Guilty
More TOP STORIES News