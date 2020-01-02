Society

Rose Parade: Majestic floats that debuted New Year's Day can be viewed up close

By and ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- New Year's Day is behind us but the majestic Rose Parade floats that cruised down Colorado Boulevard can still be viewed.

The floral masterpieces will be on display until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Parking is limited and visitors are asked to use shuttles from Pasadena City College and the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Visitors can get within feet of the floats parked along Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards. Volunteers will be on site to talk about what went into their design.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypasadenalos angeles countynew year's everose paradenew year's eve eventnew year's day
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Murrieta
LAFD rescues man after fall into 40-foot trench in East Hollywood
Man charged after woman's assault, kidnapping caught on camera
Hazmat crews respond to chemical fire at plant in Brea
Julian Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race
Suspect outstanding after deadly DTLA stabbing
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Port Hueneme, USGS says
Show More
Horse euthanized at Santa Anita Park, first at track this season
Family matriarch killed by celebratory NYE gunfire in Texas
'Captain America' actress charged with killing mom
Lake Forest: Man dies after being found shot in alley; shooter at large
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon dies at 30
More TOP STORIES News