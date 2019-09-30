Rosh Hashana began at sundown Sunday.
Synagogues, including Temple Kol Tikvah in Woodland Hills, held services marking the arrival of the year 5780 on the Hebrew calendar.
The holiday begins a ten day period of repentance and reflection, ending with Yom Kippur, a day of atonement.
Rosh Hashana is also a time to gather with family.
Celebrations for the holiday include festive meals featuring apples dipped in honey, symbolizing wishes for a sweet year.
Rosh Hashanah starts at sundown, begins a ten day period of repentance, reflection
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News