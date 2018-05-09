ROYAL WEDDING

Royal wedding hits theaters: Where fans can watch Meghan Markle, Prince Harry walk down the aisle

EMBED </>More Videos

It might be the next best thing to hopping on a plane to catch the royal wedding in person: Nearly 200 theaters around the U.S. are showing "The big day on the big screen." (Matt Dunham/AP Photo|Shutterstock)

It might be the next best thing to hopping on a plane to catch the royal wedding in person: Nearly 200 theaters around the U.S. are showing "The big day on the big screen."


All screenings of Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding will be at 10 a.m. local time on May 19, a few hours after the ceremony happens. The event will be a commercial-free rebroadcast of ITV's coverage including the full, uninterrupted ceremony. This is the first time that the royal wedding will be shown in select cinemas, according to sponsors Fathom Events and BritBox.

Ticket prices vary by theater but most are around $10. The event will last three and a half hours.

You can see which local theaters are showing the wedding by searching zip codes on Fathom Events' website.

If you want to watch it live from the comfort of your own home, just turn on your telly. ABC will broadcast its royal wedding special from 5 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on May 19.

PHOTOS: Meghan "Sparkle" style through the years
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyRoyal Weddingprince harryMeghan Markleu.s. & world
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Royal wedding flowers delivered to hospice patients
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News