royals

Prince Harry, Prince William gather for Remembrance Day ceremony amid rumors of royal rift

LONDON -- The British royals made a public appearance Saturday amid rumors of a rift among the so-called "Fab Four."

The Queen, her two grandsons and their spouses gathered for reflections at London's Cenotaph in honor of Remembrance Day, a British holiday dedicated to war heroes from the United Kingdom and its allies.

This sighting comes shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, revealed their struggles with public life and Harry's relationship with his brother William.

"We're brother's, we'll always be brothers, we're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him, and he will always be there for me," Harry said during his South African trip.

RELATED: Prince Harry addresses rumors of rift with brother William in new documentary

Harry and William were seen entering The Cenotaph separately, with Harry and Meghan on Queen Elizabeth's left and William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, seated directly to her right.

Yet this is not unusual, as these events are often arranged by the seniority of the royals' positions.

Remembrance Day ceremonies continued into Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalskate middletonqueen elizabethroyal familyprince harryprince williammeghan markleu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROYALS
Prince Harry addresses rumors of rift with brother William
Meghan Markle says 1st year of marriage has been difficult
Elton John claims he saw Queen Elizabeth slap her nephew
Tabloid fires back in feud with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small brush fire consumes 34 acres in Hollywood Hills
Manhunt underway in shooting death of 17-year-old boy in Boyle Heights
Bear transported after being struck by vehicle in Claremont
Father, daughter accused in beating, kidnapping in Palmdale
Cypress police officer arrested for alleged sexual assault at his home
Yale grad no longer living on LA streets thanks to help of fellow alum
Woman reportedly struck by hit-and-run driver in Huntington Park
Show More
Small plane crashes during Texas gender reveal celebration
Floats hit streets of Irwindale for test run ahead of 131st Rose Parade
Survivor: Camarillo woman reflects on surviving two mass shootings
Community remembers Borderline shooting, Woolsey Fire
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Sylmar after manhunt
More TOP STORIES News