In The Community

Rushing Waters: the largest mural in the San Fernando Valley

By
PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The mural tells the story of Pacoima and pays tribute to the Northeast San Fernando Valley's Native American heritage.

"Usually, a lot of people tend to have this image about Pacoima that it's not well-respected," said local artist Juan Reyes, "...but with things like this people tend to change their perception."

Los Angeles City Councilwoman, Monica Rodriguez brought together Levi Ponce, a famous muralist from Pacoima, and other local artists to put this all together.

The mural cost just over $100,000 to complete due to its size, 10,000 square feet, and the permits needed because it is next to a Metrolink train track.

In the middle of the mural you will see a 25-foot-tall native woman and landscapes highlighting Hansen Dam, Whiteman Airport, local freeways, Sylmar Aqueduct, San Gabriel Mountains, the LA River, and more.

The wall was filled with graffiti before the mural was established and took only 10 days to complete.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypacoimasan fernando valleylake los angelesartcommunity journalistin the communitymural artscommunity
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IN THE COMMUNITY
Claris Health debuts free mobile clinic to LA County
LA's oldest religious procession honors Our Lady of Guadalupe in East Los Angeles
Everything you need to know about the world's tallest live-cut Christmas tree
The LA Philharmonic's Youth Orchestra of LA is coming to Inglewood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after 'potential threat' against Costa Mesa school
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Nury Martinez is elected first Latina president of LA City Council
Cosmic Crisp apples stay crispy for full year
How the gunfights in north Mexico that left 23 dead unfolded
LAPD tests device to snare people from distance
$5M reward offered for San Diego man on FBI's Most Wanted Terrorist List
Show More
SoCal forecast: Another round of rain headed to SoCal
Rep. Duncan Hunter pleads guilty in corruption case
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
Saffron extract holds potential as ADHD treatment
LAUSD looking to dump fossil fuels, go green
More TOP STORIES News