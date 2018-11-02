PAY IT FORWARD

Sabrina Olivarez of Chino Hills wins $10,000 in Mathis Brothers furniture in ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest

EMBED </>More Videos

Congratulations to Sabrina Olivarez of Chino Hills! She is the big winner of $10,000 in furniture in ABC7's "Pay It Forward" Mathis Brothers contest!

By
CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
Congratulations to Sabrina Olivarez of Chino Hills! She is the big winner of $10,000 in furniture in ABC7's "Pay It Forward" Mathis Brothers contest!

Olivarez, who was one of three finalists, was stunned to learn she won the grand prize on Friday morning.

"I am amazed, because I'm just in shock, I don't even know what to say, I'm just in shock! I'm so blessed to have such good friends," Olivarez said.

It was her friend, Melissa Amador, who nominated Olivarez for the "Pay It Forward" prize.

"You know what, I'm just so grateful to the Lord, because she deserves it. She has done so much for just me personally, our family, friends and community. So she's a winner, and I'm just so happy for her and her mom to have a house that will be furnished by Mathis Brothers and ABC, so thank you!" Amador said.

Olivarez just moved into a modular home, one year since she began caring for her 83-year-old mother. She and her mother were living together in a small one bedroom Chino Hills condo, and the two needed more space.

Olivarez has had the same furniture for most of her life, and her friends hope she'll soon throw out her decades-old furniture, including a bedroom set she's had for more than 30 years.

The other finalists also won $1,000 in furniture.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypay it forwardfurnitureChino HillsSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Chino Hills resident nominated for ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest
PAY IT FORWARD
Harbor City mom of 7 nominated for ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest
MacArthur Park single mom nominated for ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest
Chino Hills resident nominated for ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest
Homeless hero buys home with money from fundraiser
More pay it forward
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Dia de los Muertos celebrations in SoCal
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
OC community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
More Society
Top Stories
3 people, a dog killed in Diamond Bar house fire
Queen Mary shuttle ride leaves passengers climbing out of windows
4 killed in fiery crash on 5 Fwy in Santa Clarita
LA sex assault suspect wanted by FBI spotted in South Carolina
Day before Thanksgiving will be busiest day at LAX
CA attorney general tells voters to know their rights come Election Day
Woman missing after going viral in apartment confrontation video
OC community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
Show More
LAPD motorcycle officer injured in Jefferson Park collision
Vigil held in DTLA in support of migrant caravan
Indecent exposure suspect arrested for incidents near UCLA
Bay Area mother concerned for son on caravan in Mexico
Suspect in custody after child killed, mother wounded in IE
More News