CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --Congratulations to Sabrina Olivarez of Chino Hills! She is the big winner of $10,000 in furniture in ABC7's "Pay It Forward" Mathis Brothers contest!
Olivarez, who was one of three finalists, was stunned to learn she won the grand prize on Friday morning.
"I am amazed, because I'm just in shock, I don't even know what to say, I'm just in shock! I'm so blessed to have such good friends," Olivarez said.
It was her friend, Melissa Amador, who nominated Olivarez for the "Pay It Forward" prize.
"You know what, I'm just so grateful to the Lord, because she deserves it. She has done so much for just me personally, our family, friends and community. So she's a winner, and I'm just so happy for her and her mom to have a house that will be furnished by Mathis Brothers and ABC, so thank you!" Amador said.
Olivarez just moved into a modular home, one year since she began caring for her 83-year-old mother. She and her mother were living together in a small one bedroom Chino Hills condo, and the two needed more space.
Olivarez has had the same furniture for most of her life, and her friends hope she'll soon throw out her decades-old furniture, including a bedroom set she's had for more than 30 years.
The other finalists also won $1,000 in furniture.