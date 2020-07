EMBED >More News Videos Crews are removing a statue depicting Christopher Columbus and Queen Isabella from the California State Capitol.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- The City of Sacramento is being sued over a law requiring people to stand for the national anthem.The Sacramento Bee reports, according to a city code, people who don't stand can face fines of up to $1,000 and up to 6 months in jail.A Las Vegas man filed the suit out of fear he could be arrested if he refuses to stand during the anthem at Sacramento Kings games.A city spokesperson says he was not aware of the city ever enforcing the measure.