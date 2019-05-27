surprise

Navy sailor returns home from deployment, surprises sister for her birthday

FRESNO, Calif. -- It had been seven months since Northern California native Joseph Lance was stateside.

Following a deployment in Bahrain, there was still a mission to accomplish.

The U.S. Navy AO2, Petty Officer 2nd Class successfully surprised his sister Jacquelyn on her 14th birthday.

"She didn't know who was behind her and I turned her head and immediately she started crying," Lance said.

But there was shock from both parties.

"Why is she tall?" Joseph said in the video.

EMBED More News Videos

Video Courtesy: Tammy Lance Lujan



Because of the distance, time zones and cell service, there are times when Lance doesn't get to speak to his family for weeks at a time.

"She's continuing to get bigger taller and get older and more mature and life needs to slow down a little bit," he said.

Jacquelyn was just seven years old when Joseph joined the Navy right out of high school.

Courtesy: Joseph Lance



Initially stationed in Lemoore, Joseph has spent the last four years overseas only getting to come home once per year.

The 26 year old plans to spend the next week hiking, taking in a softball tournament and family time with his six siblings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynavysocietymilitarysurprise
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SURPRISE
Grandma and Grandpa share their secrets to long-lasting love
EXCLUSIVE: Young Bay Area artist gifts artwork to J. Lo after concert
Woman poses as nurse to surprise best friend in hospital on Mother's Day
O.C. musician describes jamming with Stevie Wonder: 'It was amazing'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News