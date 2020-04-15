Coronavirus

'Saluti!': Neighbors in Italy use long sticks to toast from their balconies amid COVID-19

BELLA, Italy -- Social distancing does not mean you can't celebrate happy hour, according to neighbors in Italy. Residents in the town of Bella came up with a creative way to enjoy drinks together while in quarantine.

New video shows more than half a dozen people using long sticks to hold their glasses and toast from their balconies on April 13.

Neighbors can be heard saying, "saluti!"

Mauro Ricigliano shared video on Facebook of his neighbors joining in on the fun.

"Given the emergency situation, we thought we would feel closer by toasting at a distance," Ricigliano told Storyful.

As of Wednesday, the video had been viewed more than 7.8 million times on Facebook with comments ranging from "quarantine goals" to "this is extreme!"
