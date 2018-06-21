Salvadoran minor reaches U.S. on third attempt

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Most children Adan's age can't begin to imagine his journey.
Adan's mother Roxana left El Salvador when he was less than a year old, fleeing domestic violence and leaving him behind with her sister.
"I never stopped calling him every day," she said.
When Adan was 7, he and a relative were detained as they tried to enter the U.S.
"I felt sadness, I felt guiltiness, I felt anger, I felt like all the negative feelings," he said about the experience.
As Adan got older, Roxana said she worried her son would be at the mercy of violent gangs. So, Adan agreed to the journey from El Savador a third time.
"The moment I stepped in United States land, I said 'I finally made it,'" Adan recalled.
Then, finally, he was reunited with his mother.
"Really good feelings after hugging my mom and finally seeing her," he said.
Adan will be sharing his story at a mass in recognition of all immigrants at the Cathedral of our Lady of the Angels this Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
He often thinks about other migrant children who have been separated from their parents.
"A few days ago, I prayed to God to bless all the kids that are not beside their parents," he said.
Now 11, Adan lives with his mother and stepfather. He plays soccer, has quickly picked up English and is very articulate. Adan is seeking Special Juvenile Immigrant Status (SJIS) in order to stay in the U.S.
"If they take me, well, at least I saw mom," he said. "At least I saw my real dad, my grandma in here and my sister. So, I really hope I never go back to that country."
Adan is full of hope and plans on becoming a police officer or veterinarian.
"I see my future closer than in El Salvador," he said.