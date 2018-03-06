For the first time in five months, a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy who survived the Las Vegas mass shooting went back to work."It's like a rebirth being able to come back," Sgt. Brad Powers said.Powers was there on Oct. 1, when 58 people were killed in the shooting."Where we were at we were actually hearing more of a clacking, which is consistent with the bullets hitting the ground," he said.He scrambled to help others when he was shot in the pelvis."With the sheriff's department we're taught 'will to survive' and that was one thing that I was doing. I never blacked out. I never went to sleep. I never lost consciousness," he said.He said he'll never forget the complete strangers who helped him that night, adding that the humanity was "amazing."Powers spent more than a month in the hospital. He said doctors told his wife that for a while he had a greater chance of dying than living. But he's come a long way."Physically, I'm actually in better shape than I was that night. I've lost about 90 pounds. I'm working out three times a week," he said.He sees a counselor on a regular basis and keeps in contact with the perfect strangers who helped save his life that night."There's highs and lows because a lot of people are having a hard time, difficult time with it. We talk. We're there for them 24-7 and they're there for us," he said.Powers now works in the sheriff's department's civil liabilities division. But how long before he goes back on patrol?"I could go back on the streets. I'm going to be doing this position for about six months or so. We'll see how it goes from there - one step at a time," he said.