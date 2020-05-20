Magaly's Tamales in San Fernando helping families in need amid COVID-19 crisis

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6198574" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials announced Tuesday they are aiming for a "safe reopening" of Los Angeles County as early as July 4.

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) -- A popular San Fernando Valley restaurant is stepping up to help families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.Magaly's Tamales prepared meal kits Tuesday morning, complete with face masks, gloves, fruits and vegetables - and, of course, tamales.The restaurant is currently focusing on serving the city of San Fernando, but Magaly Colelli said they're seeing a need across the entire valley."We try to start with just the city of San Fernando. We're getting requests from a lot of different areas, a lot of different locations out of the city that really need the help as well," she said.Families in need can make a request to Magaly's Tamales to prepare a meal.The restaurant has two revenue streams: A retail business and wholesale business, which is keeping Magaly's Tamales afloat.Los Angeles County announced Tuesday they are aiming for a "safe reopening" as early as July 4. Officials previously announced an August reopening, with the possible July 4 reopening offering a glimmer of hope for an accelerated timeline.At the county's daily coronavirus briefing, Supervisor Hilda Solis and public health director Barbara Ferrer tried to stress that the July 4 date is just a goal, but the mission is to reopen the economy sooner than later, recognizing that residents are growing weary of continued stay-at-home restrictions. But unless people stick to the restrictions, reopening the county will take longer, they said."That (date) is a goal, but we have to get there, and we have to do it by measurement, we have to do it by scientific evidence and data and making sure everybody is adhering to the public health order,'' Solis said. "And I can tell you as one supervisor, I have a great deal of concern that some people are not listening to that message.''