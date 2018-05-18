ABC7 SALUTES

San Fernando Valley intersection named after fallen Marine and LAPD officer

On Thursday, city leaders - including LAPD Chief Charlie Beck - friends and family held a ceremony to unveil Joshua Cullins Way in Winnetka. (KABC)

WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Staff Sgt. Joshua Cullins was the oldest of three brothers.

"He taught me that family extends beyond your blood and family should always come first. He laid down his life for his friends doing what he loved and there's nothing greater than that," Cooper Cullins said.

Cullins was adventurous and courageous. By 28, he had traveled to 47 countries, served as a U.S. Marine and LAPD officer.

"While serving in the Marines, he earned almost a dozen medals and awards, including two combat action ribbons and also a Purple Heart," Los Angeles Councilman Bob Blumenfield said.

"He has a spirit about him that was like no other. His eyes would twinkle when he would talk to you. He was so humble," LAPD Capt. Marine Ryan said.

On Thursday, city leaders - including LAPD Chief Charlie Beck - friends and family held a ceremony to unveil Joshua Cullins Way in Winnetka. The sign was placed just outside St. Martin in the Fields School, where his two younger brothers who attended the school led the charge to honor him with the sign.

"Josh used to come to the school all the time. He used to come in his Marine uniform, pick up the kids, talk to the other kids," Cullins' mother Barbara Cullins said.

The ceremony was about making sure Cullins is not forgotten. A radio call was placed during the ceremony, which was the first time the street was mentioned over the police department's communications system - and the moment is now in its records.

"That is the agreement that we make with each other. That should the worst happen, you will forever be in all of us. And that's what this sign is about," Beck said.
