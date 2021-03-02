San Mateo passes $5 per hour hazard pay for grocery workers

The city council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance Monday that will give workers facing extensive exposure to COVID-19 an extra $5 per hour.
Workers will also receive four hours of paid leave when they go get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The emergency ordinance takes effect immediately. It expires after 90 days, so the city plans on passing a regular ordinance as well.
Cities like Oakland, San Jose and San Leandro have already passed hazard pay measures. San Francisco is in the process of considering a similar measure.
