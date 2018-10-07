SOCIETY

San Pedro High School renames football stadium after former head coach

SAN PEDRO, Calif. --
San Pedro High School has renamed its football stadium after a former head coach. It's now known as the Mike Walsh Pirate Stadium.


Walsh, also known as "the Wizard" was the head coach of the Pirates for 25 years. From 1991 until 2016, Walsh's teams won 10 league championships while winning 75 percent of their games.

Walsh was named Los Angeles City Coach of the Year in 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 2008.

No longer head coach, Walsh is still on the coaching staff and has been with the San Pedro football program for 39 years.

Walsh was instrumental in getting the current stadium built in 2000. The Pirate Stadium Sports Complex consists of baseball and softball fields and an eight-lane red clay track. The stadium can hold 6,000 spectators.
