San Pedro opens nation's first all-LGBTQ+ classroom library

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- San Pedro High School has installed the nation's first all-LGBTQ+ classroom library.The Pride Library opened in English and journalism teacher David Crowley's classroom.Students can find more than 100 young adult novels, classics and historical literature catering to a diverse audience.Crowley is excited about the library's potential."It's going to help them lessen prejudice. It'll lessen bullying. It'll make your schools more welcoming because it's good to read about people different than yourselves, that's how we learn to accept and love each other," Crowley said.Crowley hopes the library sends a message of making the school safer and more welcoming through inclusion.