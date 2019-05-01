Sandals Resorts giving away free vacations for Mother's Day, Teacher Appreciation Week and more

🏆GIVEAWAY TIME🏆 May is the month to appreciate people that rock! In honor of #MothersDay, #TeacherAppreciationWeek, #NationalNursesDay, and #MilitaryMonth we are awarding 31 people the chance to win a #SandalsResorts #SandalsMaycation. Learn more: https://t.co/3YjSH9qZyQ pic.twitter.com/3onkMSIIKZ