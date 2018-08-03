SOCIETY

Santa Clara County office pool wins $543M Mega Millions prize

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
One group of co-workers from Santa Clara County have become instant millionaires after claiming the Mega Millions winning prize worth $543 million.

Eleven people who work in the financial industry are taking home the winnings. Roland Reyes, one of the 11 people claiming the prize, says the group played on a whim when they learned how big the jackpot had grown, and pitched in $2 each.

They showed up to claim the prize the day after the July 24 drawing when their ticket matched the numbers 19-2-4-1-29 and the Mega number 20.

The players range ages from 21 to 60, and they say they will continue working despite their new fortune.

"We want to keep our jobs," Reyes said in a statement. "We love that company. We love what we've built there. We have a good time and want to stay together."

Officials say the $543 million prize is the largest ever won on a single California Lottery ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ernie's Liquors in San Jose.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotterymoneyofficeCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Cool Kid Taylor Perez volunteers to help the elderly
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
More Society
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man in medical distress dragged off Long Beach train
Turpin children request their birth certificates, IDs in court hearing
4 SoCal Subways robbed by same suspect still at large, police say
Mother throws young daughter into river, killing her
Car slams into big rig, ends up under it in Alhambra crash
OC meeting to discuss ways to stop needle exchange program
2 motorcycles lose control, crash into parked car, pole in Alhambra
Vanilla Almond Breeze recalled because it could contain real milk
Show More
No motive, no 2nd shooter in Vegas massacre, sheriff says
Amber Alert: Girl in 'extreme danger' after possible abduction
Trump continues to assert media is 'enemy' of people
Dodgers set stadium record for runs in 21-5 win over Brewers
4 SoCal dentists accused of Vegas sex assault
More News