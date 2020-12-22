Santa Claus makes adjustments to deliver gifts safely due to COVID-19 pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Santa Claus talks about the adjustments made this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because this year looks a little different, Santa says he's made a few changes to ensure he delivers all the gifts safely to those who have made it on the nice list.
With the help of his elves, they created asksanta.com so children can interact with him at no charge and with no time limit.
For more on Santa's safety protocol, watch the video above.
