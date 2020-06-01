George Floyd Protests: Santa Cruz police chief takes knee alongside peaceful protesters

Photographer Shmuel Thaler captured an image of Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills taking a knee along with the protesters.
"SCPD is fully supportive of peaceful protests @CityofSantaCruz and we always keep them safe," the department tweeted.
Nationwide unrest was fueled by Floyd's death in Minneapolis. Video shows him handcuffed, pleading for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck. That office was fired and has been charged with third-degree murder.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
PHOTOS: Powerful images show clashes with police, demonstrators during protests over George Floyd's death