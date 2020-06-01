George Floyd

George Floyd Protests: Santa Cruz police chief takes knee alongside peaceful protesters

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- Hundreds of people kneeled on Pacific Avenue in Santa Cruz on Saturday morning to honor the memory of George Floyd amid nationwide protests to bring attention to police violence against the black community.

Photographer Shmuel Thaler captured an image of Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills taking a knee along with the protesters.

"SCPD is fully supportive of peaceful protests @CityofSantaCruz and we always keep them safe," the department tweeted.

Nationwide unrest was fueled by Floyd's death in Minneapolis. Video shows him handcuffed, pleading for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck. That office was fired and has been charged with third-degree murder.



Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

PHOTOS: Powerful images show clashes with police, demonstrators during protests over George Floyd's death
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta cruzblack lives matterprotestracismgeorge floydafrican americanspolice officerpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
George Floyd protests: Latest updates from cities across the US
VIDEO: Trapped Long Beach looters bust through store window
Santa Monica chaos: Looting, fires seen nearby as city declares curfew
Protesters struck after surrounding police vehicle in DTLA - VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Monica chaos: Looting, fires seen nearby as city declares curfew
Why do you protest? Share your story with ABC7
'We're coming for you' - LA sheriff pledging crackdown after curfew
Protesters struck after surrounding police vehicle in DTLA - VIDEO
VIDEO: Trapped Long Beach looters bust through store window
George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests, asks for peace
LA County declares 6 p.m. curfew Sunday amid chaotic protests
Show More
Protesters share passionate speech on racial inequality in America
National Guard protects Los Angeles City Hall
Huntington Beach protest declared an unlawful assembly
Mayor Garcetti assures Angelenos ICE is not part of city efforts
National Guard patrols Los Angeles after night of violence
More TOP STORIES News