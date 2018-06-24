SOCIETY

Massive mural on side of Santa Monica restaurant honors famed celeb chef Anthony Bourdain

A Los Angeles restaurant paid tribute to late celebrity chef and world traveler Anthony Bourdain with a massive mural.


A Santa Monica restaurant paid tribute to late celebrity chef and world traveler Anthony Bourdain with a massive mural.

The larger-than-life mural was painted on the wall of the Gramercy bar on Wilshire Boulevard. It was done by street muralist Jonas Never.

Bourdain died by suicide while filming his popular series "Parts Unknown" in France on June 8.

French officials released toxicology reports on Friday that showed the 61-year-old author did not have narcotics in his body at the time of his death.
