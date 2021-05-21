Santa Monica business, once hit by looters, now helps build relationships between youth and police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6224251" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Looters broke into multiple stores across Southern California on Sunday amid a violent weekend that started with mostly peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- The looting and violence following the death of George Floyd almost one year ago devastated parts of the city of Santa Monica-- and strained the relationship between the community and the city's police department."As an organization, as a police department we were hurting. We felt that we let our community down and so shortly after that we were speaking to some of the business owners to find out what we can do to help out and we identified this business as one that we felt we failed," said Sgt. Gerardo Leyva of the Santa Monica Police Department.Leyva was referring to the Santa Monica Music Center, a family-owned small business that lost almost everything."Every few weeks we were boarding up because of something happening and I was like. I'm tired of this eruption. We need to come to a place where we can start having communication," said Lana Negrete, the co-owner of the Santa Monica Music Center.A year later, it's hard to tell that $65,000 in instruments were stolen and $40,000 in damage happened here at the Santa Monica Music Center. That's because the community came together to save the 50 year old business."And the business has now become a home for the police department's juvenile diversion program which keeps troubled youth out of the criminal courts system by teaching them a trade like podcasting or how to play a musical instrument, working hand-and-hand with a police officer to build meaningful relationships to avoid what happened one year ago."Being a police officer, I learned they have to deal with a lot of situations quick and go from one thing to the next thing and that's why a lot of things get escalated quickly," said Dwayne Davison, who participates in the juvenile diversion program.Davison says spending time with police in a peaceful, productive environment has allowed him to build confidence to do something with his life."It's brought me a sense of home again. A sense of understanding and a humbling experience that they went through, I went through, now we're coming together to make something bigger," said Davison."We need to show that we are continuously evolving and developing as a department and we're listening to our communities and their needs. If there are changes that need happen, we're open to change and we're open to looking at new ways of policing and that's something we've done throughout our history," said Sergeant Leyva.Turning a negative into a positive is also happening on the iconic Melrose avenue which was also hit hard this past year not just by civil unrest, but the pandemic. Looters burned 5 businesses to the ground last summer which haven't re-opened, but Melrose is coming back thanks to resilient property owners and their tenants."There were a number of people who wanted to just leave and as owners of the properties on Melrose, we got together, we tried to give them breaks in their rents," said Dennis Weintraub, the president of the Melrose Business Improvement District. "Our building was 80 or 90% empty, and we just got it completely full."