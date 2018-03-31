SOCIETY

Santa Monica getting new fire station

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
Santa Monica is getting a new fire station. The city council approved a $29.1 million contract for construction of the new station.


It's been more than a decade since a study found Santa Monica's 1955 fire hall could buckle in an earthquake.

The new Fire Station No. 1 will be built on 7th Street. It will be a three-story 27,000 square foot building, doubling the current station's size.

Twenty firefighters will have dorms on the top floor, as well as a kitchen, fitness area and a public community room.

The new station is expected to be completed in early 2020.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyconstructionfire departmentsLos Angeles CountySanta Monica
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
Over 600 backpacks given away in Carson
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News