Santa Monica getting new fire station

Santa Monica is getting a new fire station. The city council approved a $29.1 million contract for construction of the new station.It's been more than a decade since a study found Santa Monica's 1955 fire hall could buckle in an earthquake.The new Fire Station No. 1 will be built on 7th Street. It will be a three-story 27,000 square foot building, doubling the current station's size.Twenty firefighters will have dorms on the top floor, as well as a kitchen, fitness area and a public community room.The new station is expected to be completed in early 2020.