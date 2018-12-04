ABC7 SALUTES

Santa Monica man among last surviving Marine combat pilots from World War II

EMBED </>More Videos

Sam Folsom is 98 years old, but he recalls his days in the service during World War II vividly.

By
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
Sam Folsom is 98 years old, but he recalls his days in the service during World War II vividly. Folsom now lives in Santa Monica with his wife Barbara.

They fell in love when Sam was a fighter pilot in the Marines. He shared one nail-biting mission that took place when he was a newly trained pilot stationed in Guadalcanal.

"All of a sudden ground control said that the Japanese are coming in on the surface and the Japanese were going to make torpedo runs at an altitude of 15 to 20 feet instead of at 20,000 feet," Folsom recounted. He said his instincts just kicked in and "all of us dove down in that particular instance. I ended up behind two Japanese bombers."

"But, it had nothing to do with bravery or skill. You just did it," Folsom said.

Folsom said at times he was afraid. But when people say he was brave or call him a hero, he says those words don't apply to him.

His wife, Barbara, disagrees. She said, "I think they should all be called heroes."

As Sam tells stories about his combat missions, the brutalities of war are inescapable. When he went to war, Folsom said he was part of a 40-man squadron. When he got out, only 18 pilots remained.

After his three-month tour in Guadalcanal, he was transferred to Samoa. During his service, he was he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Purple Heart for his actions in Guadalcanal.

Sam Folsom is now among the last surviving pilots from Marine Fighter Squadron 121.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyABC7 salutesSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 SALUTES
ABC7 Salutes TV program finding jobs for veterans
Sierra Vista School in Covina pays tribute to veterans
IE high school pairs veterans with students for a real-life history lesson
VA 'Stand Down' event brings help to homeless veterans in LA
More ABC7 salutes
SOCIETY
NORAD launches Santa Claus tracker site
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Pres. George HW Bush reminisces on signing Disabilities Act
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Police chase armed robbery suspect in Wilmington
Multi-vehicle crash on 101 Fwy in Sherman Oaks leaves 1 dead
SoCal prepares for another storm hitting fire-ravaged areas
Mother, adult son found dead in Baldwin Park
Woman stabbed to death after giving money to panhandler
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
CA's historic drop in arrests still imperils blacks
LA Council President Herb Wesson announces bid for county supervisor
Show More
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Postal worker of 30 years killed in Commerce crash
Boyle Heights hospital uses music therapy to treat children
Lancaster abuse case: 911 call made day before boy died released
Subaru introduces plug-in hybrid Crosstrek
More News