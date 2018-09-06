Santa Monica revokes historic designation for Home Savings building

In a closed session, the Santa Monica City Council revoked the historic designation for the iconic Home Savings building.The council also blocked any new application for five years.This could put the half-century-old building and its mosaic mural in jeopardy.The actions stem from a lawsuit between the building's owner and the city.The building's owner says the mosaic will be preserved and donated to the city or a nonprofit organization.The mosaic depicts a day at the beach and is located on Wilshire Boulevard near the entrance to the city.The Santa Monica Conservancy issued a statement on the removal of the building's historic status."The Conservancy has consistently supported the designation of Home Savings, and made a strongly-worded statement of that position to Council before the closed session commenced."The Home Savings Building was completed in 1970. It's one of a series of 40 branches with mosaics done by artist Millard Sheets.The building was designated a historic landmark in March 2017.