Santa Monica telephone building named a landmark

The Telephone Company building in Santa Monica is on its way to becoming a city landmark.The Santa Monica Landmark Commission has voted to grant landmark status on the Depression-era building.Built in 1937, the Associated Telephone Company building is a six-story Art Deco piece of Santa Monica and communications history.It served as the headquarters for multiple telephone companies until 1985.The commission agreed the building's facade and 1930s-era lobby meet the city's criteria for landmark status.