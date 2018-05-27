SOCIETY

Santa Monica telephone building named a landmark

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
The Telephone Company building in Santa Monica is on its way to becoming a city landmark.


The Santa Monica Landmark Commission has voted to grant landmark status on the Depression-era building.

Built in 1937, the Associated Telephone Company building is a six-story Art Deco piece of Santa Monica and communications history.

It served as the headquarters for multiple telephone companies until 1985.

The commission agreed the building's facade and 1930s-era lobby meet the city's criteria for landmark status.
