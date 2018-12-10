SOCIETY

Powerful vigil in Santa Monica honors those killed in Thousand Oaks shooting, other victims of gun violence

The stairs of Santa Monica Catholic Church were lined with 96 pairs of shoes to honor the Thousand Oaks shooting victims and to signify the number of people killed by guns daily.

The stairs in front of Santa Monica Catholic Church were lined with 96 pairs of shoes Sunday to honor the victims of the Borderline Bar & Grill massacre as well as all other victims of gun violence.

Organizers say, 96 people are killed by guns every day.

The display included 20 pairs of shoes belonging to the children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting six years ago.

"Each shoe has a story of that person and the life they could have led and what we miss out when we lose someone so quickly to gun violence," said Suzanne Verge, president of the L.A. chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

During the interfaith service at the church, organizers read the names of the Thousand Oaks massacre victims and issued a call to action to stop the cycle of gun violence.
