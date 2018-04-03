Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was in Los Angeles Tuesday for a cultural event hosted by his nonprofit, the Misk Foundation.He attended the event at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where speakers focused on inspiring millennials and sparked discussions on education, technology and art, as well as connecting young Saudi's to American counterparts."They have been empowering the youth. They have been doing a lot for youth empowerment, women empowerment," Naif Alobaidallah said.The MBS, as he's known, is on a three-week multi-city tour of the United States. Since he has a close relationship with the Trump administration, he spoke at the White House during his visit to D.C. last week.Experts said the 32-year-old prince is looking for potential investment opportunities and political alliances. Entertainment industry executives also eye a new market since the MBS has lifted the ban on public movie theaters in his country."The people from Saudi Arabia, I think they deserve and they have to be thinking about the future," said Ali Alghobari, a student at Woodbury University.A summit is expected to be held at the Four Seasons Wednesday night, with Hollywood elite attending.